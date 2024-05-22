King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 8,679 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,308 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 451,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $159,841,000 after acquiring an additional 32,423 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its position in Meta Platforms by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 4,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Signify Wealth acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.18, for a total transaction of $37,636,166.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.18, for a total value of $37,636,166.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,015,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 917,544 shares of company stock worth $453,751,884. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $467.70. 6,387,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,550,135. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.95 and a 12 month high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $485.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.55. The company has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

