King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,359 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $44,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.91. 1,365,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $204.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.59.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

