King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 28,790 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,790 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.41% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $20,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 325.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $540,041.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $503,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $540,041.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,691.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,008. 7.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HOMB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 206,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

