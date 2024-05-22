King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 498,055 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,407,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,055 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.10% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $46,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort purchased 171,821 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,917 shares in the company, valued at $92,535,584.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $354,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,057.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort purchased 171,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,535,584.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,085,652 shares of company stock worth $2,892,832,080. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KDP. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Shares of KDP traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $34.22. 2,251,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,800,326. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.64. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $34.65.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

