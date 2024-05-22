King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 55,587 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 506,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,587 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $24,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTNX shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.69.

Nutanix Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ NTNX traded down $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $71.40. 940,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,865. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of -203.81 and a beta of 1.27. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.89 and a 200-day moving average of $55.18.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.82 million. On average, analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,168 shares in the company, valued at $819,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,168 shares in the company, valued at $819,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $1,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,003.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,506 shares of company stock valued at $8,270,938 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

