King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 65,262 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,111 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 65,262 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.07% of EOG Resources worth $49,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,465 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.82.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE EOG traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.47. 1,359,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,003. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $139.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.45. The stock has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

