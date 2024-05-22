King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 8,617 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,617 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $8,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BALL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,372,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $109,022,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Ball by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,470,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,730,000 after buying an additional 874,325 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,527,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,406,000 after buying an additional 833,494 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ball by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,134,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,764,000 after buying an additional 381,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE BALL traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $69.75. 691,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,266. Ball Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $71.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

Ball declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ball from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,068.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

