King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $186.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,893. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $196.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.54%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

