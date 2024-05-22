King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 38,600 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.14% of Gentex worth $10,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Gentex by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 424,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 17,294 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 373.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Gentex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 10.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 14.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 344,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Price Performance

NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $34.26. The stock had a trading volume of 376,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,604. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.65. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

