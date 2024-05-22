Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Receives C$11.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.88.

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total transaction of C$144,508.16. In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.09, for a total transaction of C$77,630.00. Also, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total value of C$144,508.16. Insiders sold 180,621 shares of company stock worth $1,283,212 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

TSE K opened at C$11.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.00. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.91 and a twelve month high of C$11.22.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

