L.M. Kohn & Company Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV)

L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Free Report) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 99,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 62,480 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 41,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 23.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GCV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,711. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $4.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.19%.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

