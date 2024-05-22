L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $231.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,376,393.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $645,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 18,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE LHX opened at $225.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $225.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Free Report

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.