Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:LH traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.54. The stock had a trading volume of 82,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,632. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LH. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $49,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,998.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $49,588.15. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,998.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,111,382. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

