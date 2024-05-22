Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sells $1,185,150.70 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,465 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $1,185,150.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,169.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $2.70 on Wednesday, hitting $75.99. The stock had a trading volume of 983,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,557. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $98.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.17.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 286.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 192,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after buying an additional 142,543 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 107,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

