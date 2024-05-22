Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Up to $5.59

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.59, but opened at $5.75. Lavoro shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lavoro in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Lavoro Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $618.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.10 million. Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lavoro Limited will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

