Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lazard in a research report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Lazard’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.57 million. Lazard had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 37.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LAZ. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Lazard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lazard

Lazard Stock Up 0.4 %

LAZ stock opened at $41.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.60 and a beta of 1.46. Lazard has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $42.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently -571.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lazard

In other news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $2,951,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,448 shares in the company, valued at $8,950,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lazard by 943.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,963,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,227,000 after buying an additional 1,775,664 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,650,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $47,063,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 265.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 791,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,740,000 after buying an additional 574,379 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Lazard by 84.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,019,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,603,000 after acquiring an additional 466,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

(Get Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.