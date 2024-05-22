Lennox International Inc. (LII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.15 on July 15th

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share by the construction company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

Lennox International has increased its dividend by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Lennox International has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lennox International to earn $22.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

NYSE:LII traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $494.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,737. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $271.51 and a 1-year high of $506.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $477.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.30. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lennox International from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.62.

In other news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,692,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

