LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.65

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 242152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Separately, StockNews.com cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

LG Display Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.73.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in LG Display by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 462,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in LG Display by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 205,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 22,296 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LG Display by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 36,483 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in LG Display by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 40,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in LG Display by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

