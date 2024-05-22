Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.55

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.55 and last traded at $55.41, with a volume of 82880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.53.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.

Limbach Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.76. The firm has a market cap of $619.37 million, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $142.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.25 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 4.93%. Analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Limbach news, Director Michael F. Mcnally sold 7,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $399,925.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,491.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Limbach news, Director Michael F. Mcnally sold 7,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $399,925.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,491.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael M. Mccann purchased 2,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,269.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,010.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limbach by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after acquiring an additional 32,030 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 39.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 316,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 89,068 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 691.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 269,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 368.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 56,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

