Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives $228.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $228.00.

LECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $257.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LECO stock opened at $225.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.24. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,554,575.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,554,575.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

See Also

