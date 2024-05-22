LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on LiqTech International in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.15 price objective for the company.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 47.02% and a negative return on equity of 48.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of LiqTech International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

