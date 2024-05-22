LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading Down 3.4% After Insider Selling

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.4% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. 556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 25,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Specifically, Director Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $33,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,579.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $165,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of LiveWire Group from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

LiveWire Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 317.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter.

LiveWire Group Company Profile



LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

