Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LOAR. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Loar in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Loar in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Get Loar alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LOAR

Loar Stock Up 8.4 %

Insider Activity at Loar

Shares of LOAR stock opened at $55.90 on Monday. Loar has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $56.04.

In other Loar news, Director M Chad Crow purchased 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,012.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Loar

(Get Free Report)

Loar Holdings Inc is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components for aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar Holdings Inc is based in WHITE PLAINS, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.