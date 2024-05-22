Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Lowered to $250.00 at Evercore ISI

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $255.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LOW. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.44.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $224.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.74. The company has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

