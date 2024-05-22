Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.000-12.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $84.0 billion-$85.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $84.4 billion. Lowe’s Companies also updated its FY25 guidance to $12.00-12.30 EPS.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $224.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.74. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $128.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.67.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

