Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Down 1.1%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 6,745,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 32,938,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 179,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 148.7% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 45,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 27,223 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 55.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 176,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 63,029 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Lucid Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

