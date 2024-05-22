Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Up 6.1%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) rose 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 225,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 936,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $711.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of -0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 335,794.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,871,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $1,448,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 1,052.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 205,942 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 346.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 198,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 154,064 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 424,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 99,597 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.