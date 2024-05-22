Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Up 3.6%

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.58 and last traded at $16.58. 1,450,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 15,965,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LYFT. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Get Lyft alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lyft

Lyft Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,065 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $290,123.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,421.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Logan Green sold 11,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $186,193.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,090.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $290,123.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,421.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,132 shares of company stock valued at $4,997,540 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,488,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,719 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lyft by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,425,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,647,000 after acquiring an additional 778,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $331,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,036 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth $1,224,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Lyft by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,208,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $12,740,000 after acquiring an additional 667,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.