Macy’s (NYSE:M) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen cut Macy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Get Macy's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on M

Macy’s Price Performance

M stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.49%.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 14,859 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $291,682.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,885,848.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 14,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $291,682.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,885,848.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,577 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,547,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,432 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,272,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,211,000 after buying an additional 1,730,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,398,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,456,000 after buying an additional 1,685,986 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.