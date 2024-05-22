Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.
Macy’s Trading Up 5.1 %
Macy’s stock opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Macy’s Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.49%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Macy's news, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,567 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $1,604,338.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 994,301 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,303,626.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of Macy's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at $437,937.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Macy’s
Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.
