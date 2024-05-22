Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Gap Up to $34.53

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.53, but opened at $35.69. Malibu Boats shares last traded at $35.35, with a volume of 11,920 shares trading hands.

MBUU has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $729.50 million, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, Director Mark W. Lanigan acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.43 per share, with a total value of $668,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,692.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael K. Hooks bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $535,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark W. Lanigan bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.43 per share, with a total value of $668,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,692.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Malibu Boats by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Malibu Boats by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 318,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after buying an additional 72,330 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

