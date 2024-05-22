Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,319,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 324,248 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.57% of Manulife Financial worth $228,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 478.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.53. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

