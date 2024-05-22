Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 3% Higher

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) was up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.27 and last traded at $21.98. Approximately 16,956,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 67,770,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.69.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 23.07 and a quick ratio of 23.07. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 5.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. The business had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 752.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

