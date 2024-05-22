Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.47. Approximately 171,359 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,051,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.37.

Marqeta Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Marqeta’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 17,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 7,852.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

