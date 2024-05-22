Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Raised to $233.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $223.00 to $233.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.27.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $209.93 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $171.47 and a fifty-two week high of $210.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.92. The company has a market cap of $103.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,920 shares of company stock worth $7,903,935. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,917,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,046,079,000 after buying an additional 119,236 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,423,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,223,000 after buying an additional 61,408 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,624,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,348,000 after buying an additional 380,828 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,278,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,575,881,000 after acquiring an additional 31,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,145,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,403,000 after purchasing an additional 150,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

