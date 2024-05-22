Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $223.00 to $233.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies traded as high as $211.53 and last traded at $210.98, with a volume of 176738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.93.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.27.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,762,205.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $1,840,478.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,065.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,920 shares of company stock worth $7,903,935. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 65,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,851,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $103.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

