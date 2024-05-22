Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $462.22 and last traded at $461.18. 299,356 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,429,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $460.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $465.81 and its 200-day moving average is $444.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total transaction of $62,783,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,377,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,612,262,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,573,580 shares of company stock valued at $715,722,727 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

