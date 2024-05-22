McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Shares Up 0.3%

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $557.95 and last traded at $553.83. 145,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 705,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $552.39.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCK. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

The firm has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $536.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.09.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

In other McKesson news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,080 shares of company stock worth $2,160,489. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,024,140,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $669,326,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,044.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,228,000 after buying an additional 749,504 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after buying an additional 708,438 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 602,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,778,000 after buying an additional 403,312 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

