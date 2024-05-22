Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $19,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,341,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $110,478,000 after buying an additional 292,459 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $941,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 8,340.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 69.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $85.57. 1,330,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,037,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.88 and a 200 day moving average of $82.60.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.91.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

