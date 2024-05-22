Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,500,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,769,985 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 2.3% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $617,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,009,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 130,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,305,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,401,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,078,068. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.60. The stock has a market cap of $113.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.91.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

