MetisDAO (METIS) Market Capitalization Achieves $432.30 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $76.02 or 0.00109181 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $432.30 million and $41.03 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00009450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011135 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001602 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,635.10 or 1.00005340 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011423 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003582 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,684,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 76.59390971 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 243 active market(s) with $84,291,995.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

