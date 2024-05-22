MetisDAO (METIS) Trading 37.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 37.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $429.08 million and approximately $68.01 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $75.48 or 0.00107755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00008984 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011201 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001519 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,042.45 or 0.99986459 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011473 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003554 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,684,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,684,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 76.59390971 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 243 active market(s) with $84,291,995.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

