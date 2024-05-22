Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Raised by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 16.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 72.8% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 61,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $860,230.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,363,931.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 410,446 shares of company stock worth $47,304,703. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $127.50 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $131.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.69. The company has a market cap of $141.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. KeyCorp upped their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.92.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

