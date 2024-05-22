Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ NERV opened at $2.46 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.07. Equities analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

