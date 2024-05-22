Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.550-3.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Modine Manufacturing also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.55-3.85 EPS.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of MOD opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $603.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $7,435,242.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,577,043.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $1,288,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $7,435,242.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at $17,577,043.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,336 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,115 over the last ninety days. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

