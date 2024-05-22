Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.550-3.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Modine Manufacturing also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.55-3.85 EPS.
Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance
Shares of MOD opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $603.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MOD
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $7,435,242.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,577,043.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $1,288,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $7,435,242.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at $17,577,043.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,336 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,115 over the last ninety days. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Modine Manufacturing
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Modine Manufacturing
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Reddit’s OpenAI Partnership Brings a Fresh New Upside
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Sell the Meme Stocks in May and Go Away?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Target Misses the Mark: Shares Pulling Back to the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.