Monero (XMR) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.52 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 22nd. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.52 billion and $57.76 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $136.57 or 0.00196475 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,509.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.52 or 0.00718628 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.17 or 0.00123962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008540 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00043165 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00063273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.47 or 0.00095629 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,439,946 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

