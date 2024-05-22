Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) vs. Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Financial Review

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) and Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and Gores Holdings IX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Morgan Stanley Direct Lending alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Stanley Direct Lending $268.68 million 7.59 $231.01 million $3.10 7.35 Gores Holdings IX N/A N/A $23.25 million N/A N/A

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has higher revenue and earnings than Gores Holdings IX.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

75.1% of Gores Holdings IX shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Gores Holdings IX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and Gores Holdings IX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 0 4 2 0 2.33 Gores Holdings IX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending currently has a consensus price target of $21.58, indicating a potential downside of 5.34%. Given Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Morgan Stanley Direct Lending is more favorable than Gores Holdings IX.

Profitability

This table compares Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and Gores Holdings IX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 62.34% 12.87% 6.39% Gores Holdings IX N/A -59.88% 3.41%

Summary

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending beats Gores Holdings IX on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

About Gores Holdings IX

(Get Free Report)

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.