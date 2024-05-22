Nancy J. Hutson Buys 5,000 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) Director Nancy J. Hutson purchased 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 86,818 shares in the company, valued at $553,898.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.96. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $8.96.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.62 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCRX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,401 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,050,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 6,527,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,491 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,718,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,254,000 after acquiring an additional 355,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,286,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

