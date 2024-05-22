NanoXplore Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Ezzat now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of GRA opened at C$2.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$409.22 million, a P/E ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 1.32. NanoXplore has a 52 week low of C$1.87 and a 52 week high of C$3.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.38.

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre-Yves Terrisse bought 10,000 shares of NanoXplore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,800.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,780 shares of company stock valued at $70,069 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

