National Bank Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $1.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.05). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of C$169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$165.00 million.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Down 3.3 %
AND opened at C$38.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.63. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of C$36.76 and a 52 week high of C$48.80. The company has a market cap of C$749.98 million, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.23%.
Insider Transactions at Andlauer Healthcare Group
In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.87, for a total value of C$61,309.95. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Andlauer Healthcare Group
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- AutoZone Pulling Back Into the Buy Zone
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.